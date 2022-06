Look: Serena Williams' Response To Reporter's Question Goes Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Serena Williams of the United States waves to the crowd after defeating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden on Day 5 of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Serena Williams is certainly not lacking in confidence.

Of course, the legendary tennis star shouldn't be, considering all of her career accomplishments.

But ahead of Wimbledon, Williams has made it clear that she's optimistic about her chances.

Williams' response to a reporter's question went viral on social media this weekend.

Well said, Serena.

Wimbledon can't get here soon enough.