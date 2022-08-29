Look: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Outfit Is Going Viral

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates in her Women's Singles Final match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams is preparing to wrap up her legendary career in style.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expected to step away from tennis following the US Open. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, Williams has worked with Nike to create an elaborate outfit to wear at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

According to DePaula, her figure skating-inspired dress contains six layers, a nod to her US Open titles. Williams won her first major in Queens in 1999 at age 17.

Her special NikeCourt Flare 2 tennis sneakers will feature a diamond-encrusted swoosh and solid gold lace deubré with 400 hand-set diamonds. Nike created the special footwear with help from the Serena Williams Jewelry company.

Furthermore, she'll enter the court with a matching jacket and tote bag with crystals.

Williams wrote in a Vogue essay earlier this month that she's "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me" such as family as her many business ventures. The 40-year-old will look to make one last run at capturing her first major title since winning the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams will face Danka Kovinić on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise the first-round draw.