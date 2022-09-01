Look: Sports World Reacts To Awkward Chris Berman Moment

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Broadcaster Chris Berman of ESPN is seen on the field before Game Two of the 2015 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

ESPN started its Thursday coverage of the US Open by bringing on Chris Berman as a special guest. Let's just say that wasn't a very smart decision.

Berman started off by admitting he hasn't been to the US Open in a "long time."

John McEnroe then asked Berman when was the last time he showed up to the US Open. Berman admit that it has been roughly 20 years.

McEnroe responded, "So you're not really a tennis fan then."

This was an awkward exchange to say the least, and it has many people wondering why ESPN would invite Berman on set in the first place.

"ESPN has to stop doing this," Ben Koo of Awful Announcing said. "They had him on before the home run derby and he couldn't even name a single participant other than Pujols. This is just not good tv and McEnroe in particular is clearly annoyed by the whole thing.

"A very frustrating video," Adam Weinrib of FanSided said.

"Lol at Johnny Mac having NONE of Berman’s explanation for his @usopen absence," Joey Ellis of WILX News 10 tweeted.

Berman has been an iconic voice at ESPN for so many years. However, it's very clear he doesn't have much to offer when it comes to tennis.

The second round of the US Open will wrap up tonight.