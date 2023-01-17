Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Chris Evert commentates on day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon.

Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, credited the ensuing genetic testing she had done with catching her illness in its earliest stage.

"My doctor said if left undiscovered, in four months' time I would probably have been Stage 3 like Jeanne, with very few options," Evert said. "Instead, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer, and I immediately began six rounds of chemotherapy. Today, I'm cancer-free, and there's a 90% chance that the ovarian cancer will never come back."

Evert's uplifting announcement has been met with hearty well-wishes from fans and commenters.

"I witnessed through my own wife, the toll cancer takes even among those who prevail," said ESPN's Ed Werder. "I’m truly impressed with your courage and thankful you have survived @ChrissieEvert and that you have encouraged so many others."

"Powerful lesson, lost friends through this and great for Chrissie Evert to raise awareness for others to check and monitor the risks," said one fan.

"Important information. Thank you for sharing @ChrissieEvert," added another.

"You have such grace and compassion and we are all blessed to have you in our world, Chris! Thank you for this great news," said Michael O'Hanlon of the Brookings Institute.

"Once you are a champion you stay a champion. I always loved Chrissie’s talent. I love her heart even more," chimed in longtime sportswriter Mike Lupica.

In addition to her hysterectomy, Evert also underwent a double mastectomy in Dec. 2022. The BRCA mutation she and her sister had also carries an increased risk of breast cancer.

Hopefully, thanks to her swift and decisive actions, Evert was able to avoid any further cancer complications.