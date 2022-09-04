Look: Sports World Reacts To Racy U.S. Open Fan Video

Are you pro or anti the viral chugging videos at sporting events?

Fans appear to be split on the debate.

Last year, a young woman went viral at the U.S. Open for chugging her beer on the broadcast.

Not everyone was thrilled with the moment, though.

"I don’t think I’d be too proud if I was the boyfriend. This isn’t a frat party," one fan wrote.

"Oh yay, let's celebrate irresponsible consumption of alcohol on an official grand slam account! So fun!" one fan added.

Well, the fan was back this year. And she did it again.

How do we feel about it this time around?

"Queen of America," ne fan wrote.

"Who says watching tennis isn’t fun?" another fan wondered.

"I’m retweeting this one for the comments alone!" one fan added.

The couple appears to still be together, which is pretty cool.

How do you feel about the "racy" chugging videos?