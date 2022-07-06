Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 20: Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, attends the BNP Paribas Open held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California (Photo by Peter Staples/ATP Tour) Peter Staples/ATP Tour/Getty Images

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal.

Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.

It was a fifth set tie-break that settled this match on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Fritz, he ran out of gas when it mattered most.

Following this crushing loss, Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, posted a message on Instagram. She's still immensely proud of Fritz's performance at the All England Club.

"What a week," Riddle wrote on Instagram. "So proud of you @taylor_fritz! Until next time."

Fritz should leave this tournament with his head held high.

Prior to this Wednesday's showdown with Nadal, Fritz won his first four matches at Wimbledon in straight sets.

If Fritz can sustain this level of play throughout the summer, he'll be a major contender at the U.S. Open later this year.