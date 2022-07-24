Look: Tennis Star Genie Bouchard's Top Beach Photos

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 8: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada speaks to the media during Day 4 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard has had a tough couple of years, dealing with multiple injuries.

While Bouchard's on-court performance has suffered, she remains an extremely popular player off of it.

Bouchard, with more than 2 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most-followed players in the sport.

The Canadian tennis star is often updating her fans on her whereabouts on and off the court.

Hopefully we'll see Bouchard back 100 percent healthy and dominating on the court soon.