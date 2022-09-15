Look: Tennis Star Reveals She Underwent Nose Job

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Elise Mertens of Belgium serves the ball during her women's singles fourth round match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on Day Seven of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 2, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Simona Halep announced that she will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing nose surgery.

In a Twitter post shared Monday morning, the two-time Grand Slam champion said she followed medical advice to have the procedure. After experiencing difficulty breathing for a long time, she decided to get the surgery after feeling "completely exhausted mentally" following a first-round loss to Daria Snigur at the U.S. Open.

"I could never do it earlier because I never found the necessary three months for recovery, because tennis was always the first priority in my life," Halep said. "But I felt it's the right time to do it and also to do something for myself as a person."

On Monday, Halep wrote that she experienced trouble breathing at night through a "complete blocked nose," and her difficulties worsened during the summer.

While solving the "functional" issues, Halep said she also wanted the procedure because she "did not like my nose at all" aesthetically.

Halep, who formerly held the No. 1 world ranking, said she considered retiring in February before new coach Patrick Mouratoglou reignited her passion for tennis.

While she doesn't have a precise timetable to return, Halep ruled out playing again this year and said her focus is solely on recovering.

"I feel I still have a lot to do on a tennis court and still have some goals."