Look: Tennis Star's Coolest 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Caroline Wozniacki has accomplished quite a bit over the course of her impressive career.

The Denmark tennis star was a phenom on the court, rising to the top of the sport, and she did quite a bit off of it, too.

Wozniacki posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, even posing for the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of Wozniacki's best moments have been shared on social media.

Wozniacki is one of the most-followed tennis players in the sport for a reason, after all.

