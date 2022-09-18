Look: Tennis Star's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 27: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning a point in her women's singles final against Simona Halep of Romania on day 13 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 27, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Over the years, several prominent tennis stars have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Few tennis stars, if any, have gotten more attention for their photoshoots than Caroline Wozniacki.

The Denmark tennis star has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, even posing for the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Wozniacki, one of the most popular tennis players of her generation, is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the prominent magazine.

Some of Wozniacki's best shots have been shared on social media, as well.

