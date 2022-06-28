Look: Tennis World Reacts To Andy Murray's Viral Serve

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 03: Andy Murray of Great Britain serves in his second round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during day six of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 03, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Two of Andy Murray's three career Grand Slam titles have come at Wimbledon, and his pursuit of a third title at the All England Club began with a win on Monday.

After dropping the first set, Murray beat James Duckworth the next three frames to win his first round contest. One particular moment during the match has gone viral.

It came when Murray sneakily deployed an underhand serve against Duckworth. Murray wound up claiming the point as well.

The reaction to the serve by the 35-year-old from Great Britain has been mixed, with some liking the deception and others thinking it was a weak move.

Murray defended his approach in a post-match press conference, saying he did it for tactical reasons.

Via CNN:

"He [Duckworth] changed his return position, that's why I did it," Murray told reporters. "He was standing very close to return. He was struggling a little bit on the first-serve return, so he stepped probably two meters further back. As soon as I saw him step further back, I threw the underarm (underhand) serve in.

"I personally have no issue with players using it. I never have. Certainly, more and more players have started returning from further, further behind the baseline now to give themselves an advantage to return.

"The underarm serve is a way of saying, 'If you're going to step back there, then I'm going to possibly throw that in.'"

Murray will take on American John Isner in the second round tomorrow.