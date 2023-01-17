Look: The Australian Open Has Banned 2 Country Flags

TOPSHOT - A supporter holds a flag of Russia during the men's singles match between Marcos Giron of the US and Russia's Daniil Medvedev on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 16, 2023. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images) WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Russian and Belarusian flags will not be allowed at the Australian Open from this point forward.

Initially, the Australian Open had no issue with fans brining flags to the game. That changed after fans waved a Russian flag at a first-round match between Kateryna Baindl and Kamilla Rakhimova.

There was also an incident where a Russian flag was spotted at Daniil Medvedev's match against Marcos Giron.

Tennis Australia issued a statement on this decision.

"Our initial policy was that fans could bring (flags) in but could not use them to cause disruption," Tennis Australia said. "Yesterday we had an incident where a flag was placed courtside. We will continue to work with the players and our fans to ensure that this is the best possible environment to enjoy the tennis."

It'll be interesting to see how certain fans respond to Tennis Australia's announcement.

The 2023 Australian Open will run through Jan. 29.