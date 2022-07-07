Look: There's A Heavy Betting Favorite To Win Wimbledon After Rafael Nadal's Announcement

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's Singles Quarter Final match on Day 10 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon. As a result, Nick Kyrgios will advance to the finals.

Earlier today, it was reported that Nadal has a "seven-millimeter tear" in his abdomen. He was clearly suffering from this injury during his quarterfinals match with Taylor Fritz.

Nadal ultimately made the decision to withdraw after spending the day thinking about his options.

"I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make but I think ... it don't make sense to go, even if I tried a lot of times in my career to keep going," Nadal said. "It’s obvious if I keep going the injury is going to be worse and worse."

With Nadal out of the picture, BetMGM has unveiled the latest odds for the men''s final. Unsurprisingly, Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favorite (-400) to win Wimbledon.

Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, has the lowest odds to capture this year's title at Wimbledon.

Djokovic was on the brink of elimination on Tuesday, but he mounted an incredible comeback against Jannik Sinner to keep his hopes alive.

If Djokovic defeats Norrie on Friday, he'll advance to the finals to face Kyrgios.

Will Djokovic capture his seventh Wimbledon title? We'll find out by the end of this weekend.