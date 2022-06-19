Look: Top Maria Sharapova Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released online and hit newsstands earlier this year.

Over the years, there have been several prominent athletes and sports figures featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, including some big-time tennis stars.

Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, Genie Bouchard and others have all been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Earlier in the century, legendary tennis star Maria Sharapova was featured in the magazine.

Sharapova, one of the best players of her generation, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2006.

Some of Sharapova's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have been shared on social media.

You can view Sharapova's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue galleries here.