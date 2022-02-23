The Spun

Look: Maria Sharapova’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Maria Sharapova at an event for Porsche.STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Over the years, several big-time athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which will be out later this year.

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured athletes like Alex Morgan, Danica Patrick, Jennie Finch, Ronda Rousey, Sloane Stephens, Aly Raisman and more.

Legendary tennis star Maria Sharapova is among those who have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sharapova, a Russia native, posed for the issue in 2006. She was at the peak of her tennis career when she posed for the magazine.

The women’s tennis star had won Wimbledon in 2004, before going on to win the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and ’14.

maria-sharapova14.jpg

Walter Looss/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Sharapova is one of several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models who have been featured in a behind-the-scenes video for YouTube.

Sharapova is one of several notable tennis players to pose for the issue, including Genie Bouchard, Anna Kournikova, Sloane Stephens and others.

maria-sharapova23.jpg

Walter Loos Jr/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be out later this year.

Who do you want to see featured?

