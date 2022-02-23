Look: Maria Sharapova’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several big-time athletes have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which will be out later this year.

The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured athletes like Alex Morgan, Danica Patrick, Jennie Finch, Ronda Rousey, Sloane Stephens, Aly Raisman and more.

Legendary tennis star Maria Sharapova is among those who have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sharapova, a Russia native, posed for the issue in 2006. She was at the peak of her tennis career when she posed for the magazine.

The women’s tennis star had won Wimbledon in 2004, before going on to win the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and ’14.

Sharapova is one of several Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models who have been featured in a behind-the-scenes video for YouTube.

Sharapova is one of several notable tennis players to pose for the issue, including Genie Bouchard, Anna Kournikova, Sloane Stephens and others.

