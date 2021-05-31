Martina Navratilova Reacts To The Naomi Osaka News

Naomi Osaka stunned the world of tennis by announcing that she would withdraw from this year’s French Open on Monday, soon after she was fined by Roland-Garros for missing her mandatory media appearances at the tournament.

Osaka was penalized $15,000 after her first round victory over the weekend but also received a stern warning from the Grand Slam tournaments that her continued absence from media sessions could result in stiffer punishments in the future. The response prompted the four-time Grand Slam champ to write a note of her own on social media, announcing her withdrawal from the French Open.

In the message, Osaka shared that her hesitancy towards media sessions stemmed from her bouts of depression dating back to 2018. She hoped that her original decision to boycott post-match press conferences would lead to changes in the sport’s press policies but recognized that her messaging could’ve been improved.

Rather than cause a stir for the rest of the French Open, Osaka thought it best to withdraw from the tournament.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka said in a statement. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

Osaka’s decision generated a fair amount of sympathy amongst the athlete community as many applauded her for taking a stand but also being honest about her struggles with her mental health. Among those who issued their support for the 23-year-old star was former tennis great Martina Navratilova.

“I am so sad about Naomi Osaka. I truly hope she will be ok. As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental & emotional aspect gets short shrift. This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference. Good luck Naomi- we are all pulling for you!” Navratilova tweeted on Monday.

One line in Navratilova’s tweet stood out among the rest: “This is about more than doing or not doing a press conference.”

The 18-time Grand Slam champion wasn’t the only accomplished athlete to issue support for Osaka after her announcement. Steph Curry also took to Twitter to backup the young tennis trailblazer.

“You shouldn’t ever have to make a decision like this-but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don’t protect their own,” Curry wrote. “Major respect [Naomi Osaka].”

It’s unclear when we’ll see Osaka on the court again but with the return of Wimbledon in less than a month, we’ll likely hear from the 23-year-old soon.