Michael Wilbon Has Interesting Comparison For Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic achieved his 19th career Grand Slam yesterday, beating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the 2021 French Open. You can count ESPN’s Michael Wilbon among the impressed.

On Monday’s edition of Pardon The Interruption, Wilbon and host Tony Kornheiser discussed just how superb Djokovic is despite being in his mid-30s. Both men agreed that Djokovic could easily win five or six more Grand Slams before his career is over.

That led Wilbon to make a very interesting comparison. He suggested that Djokovic could enjoy a late career dominant streak like Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is having.

“This Joker, tennis’ Joker, what’s his resting number gonna be (when he retires)? 25? He’s playing so well at an older age (that maybe he has) a little Brady magic going on… 25 or 26 slams?” Wilpon said.

Kornheiser found himself in agreement and conceded that he may have to rank Djokovic as the greatest ever when all is said and done.

Novak Djokovic has now won 19 grand slams 🎾@RealMikeWilbon senses "a little Brady magic" in the 34-year-old 👀 pic.twitter.com/VAxSYcNWVS — PTI (@PTI) June 14, 2021

There’s no denying that Novak Djokovic has been on an absolute tear recently. He’s won seven of the last 11 Grand Slam tournaments, all of which came after his 30th birthday.

Djokovic’s rival Rafael Nadal has won six since his 30th. But Nadal lost his latest bout with Djokovic in the French Open semifinals.

Given that Djokovic is also a year younger than Nadal, there’s every reason to believe that he will continue to surge through the tennis ranks, and potentially surpass Nadal’s 20 Grand Slams.