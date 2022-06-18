Naomi Osaka Explains Why She's Not Playing Wimbledon This Year

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei during the Miami Open Tennis on March 23, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon. Moments ago, the four-time Grand Slam champion explained why.

Osaka revealed that she won't compete at the All England Club because her Achilles "still isn't right."

This Achilles injury for Osaka occurred in her victory over Anastasia Potapova in the opening round of the Madrid Open. She then went on to lose to Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round.

In addition to confirming her status for Wimbledon, Osaka released a heartfelt statement on social media.

"After the storm comes the calm. This is a saying I'm actively trying to master," Osaka wrote. "I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you're never gonna be used to them but it's how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character. I've been repeating mantras a lot in my head recently. I don't know if it's to subconsciously help myself through stressful times or to ease my mind into realizing that everything will work out fine as long as I put in the work. Cause what more can you do? Everyday before I go to sleep I think of all the people I love and how grateful I am to have them in my life, I honestly just wish the best for them and I hope that my existence brings them as much joy as they do to me."

Osaka was already on the fence about playing at Wimbledon this year because there won't be any ranking points. Her injury simply sealed the deal.

If Osaka's recovery goes well, the tennis world should see her at the U.S. Open in late August.