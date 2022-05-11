Naomi Osaka Reportedly Launching Her Own Sports Agency

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her match against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei during the Miami Open Tennis on March 23, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is launching her own sports agency, according to Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen.

Osaka is leaving IMG to launch EVOLVE. She'll be working alongside Stuart Duguid, who was her agent when she was a client for IMG.

This move will allow Osaka to continue her progression as a businesswoman, while also having control over her future as an athlete.

"I've spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn't what was expected or traditional," Osaka said. "Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman, as well as a way to continue being myself and doing things my way."

Osaka, 24, is already a four-time Grand Slam champion. The fact that she's now about to launch her own sports agency is a testament to her relentless pursuit of success.

Per Sportico, Osaka is currently the 20th highest-paid athlete in the world.

If EVOLVE becomes a premier sports agency, it won't be long before Osaka climbs up the ladder.