Naomi Osaka Makes Decision On Playing Wimbledon

INDIAN WELLS, CA - MARCH 09: Naomi Osaka of Japan twirls her racket as she waits for serve from Kristina Mladenovic of France during their second round womens singles match during day six of BNP Paribas Open on March 9, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Saturday, it was announced that Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a leg injury.

Osaka has not competed since the French Open. She's currently dealing with an Achilles injury.

Even if Osaka wasn't nursing an injury at the moment, she may have withdrawn from Wimbledon regardless. That's because she was torn over the ATP and WTA taking away points for this year's event.

"I feel like if I play Wimbledon without points, it's more like an exhibition. I know this isn't true, right? But my brain just like feels that way," Osaka said, via BBC. "Whenever I think like something is like an exhibition, I just can't go at it 100 percent."

Wimbledon had its ranking points stripped away because of its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

Now, Osaka has a chance to rest her Achilles injury without having to worry about a drop in the rankings.

While this is an unfortunate situation for Osaka, she'll have plenty of time to get herself ready for the U.S. Open in August