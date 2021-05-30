Look: Naomi Osaka Reacts To Getting Fined For Skipping Media

Naomi Osaka paid the price for following through on her plan to not with the media during her time at the 2021 French Open. Roland-Garros, the historic host of the Grand Slam, fined the four-time major champion and the No. 2-ranked women’s tennis player in the world $15,000 after her first round match.

Osaka shared prior to this year’s tournament that she wouldn’t attend her post-match press conferences or meet with the media for mental health reasons. That proved to be the case after her two-set win over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig on Sunday morning, but led to the financial penalty.

After being slapped with her fine, Osaka took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the ongoing situation and the fierce backlash that she’s received on social media.

“Anger is a lack of understanding. change makes people uncomfortable,” Osaka tweeted on Sunday.

In addition to the $15,000 fine, the Grand Slam tournaments of tennis issued a stern warning to the 23-year-old. If she continues to “ignore her media obligations,” Osaka could default from the tournament or face “future Grand Slam suspensions.”

“Naomi Osaka today chose not to honour her contractual media obligations,” the statement from the Grand Slam board said. “The Roland-Garros referee has therefore issued her a $15,000 fine, in keeping with article III H. of the Code of Conduct.”

“… We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations during the tournament, she would be exposing herself to possible further Code of Conduct infringement consequences,” the statement continued. “As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament (Code of Conduct article III T.) and the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions (Code of Conduct article IV A.3.).”

It’ll be interesting to see how Osaka reacts the harsh statement from the Grand Slam board. She’ll be back in action at the French Open on Tuesday against Ana Bogdan.