Venus Williams Shares Thoughts On Naomi Osaka Situation

Naomi Osaka, one of the biggest stars in all of sports, has withdrawn from the French Open. The decision came after a controversial decision to back out of her media obligations, for which the powers that be in the sport fined her $15,000.

In making the decision, Osaka cited her ongoing mental health struggles, which she has dealt with since her star-making performance at the 2018 U.S. Open. That marked her first Grand Slam title. She followed it up, winning the tournament in 2020, and the Australian Opens in 2019 and 2021.

“I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka said. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

Both Williams sisters have now weighed in on Osaka’s bold decision. When asked how she coped with the significant media attention she’s faced, Venus Williams said she does so by holding the knowledge that “every single person asking me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will, so no matter what you say or what you write, you’ll never light a candle to me.” Fair enough, Venus.

Venus Williams weighs in: pic.twitter.com/iJ6EKssfcU — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 1, 2021

Her sister, the legendary Serena Williams, said that she wishes she could give Naomi Osaka a hug. “I’ve been in those situations. You have to let her handle it the way she wants to in the best way she can,” she added.

The Osaka situation has helped keep mental health in the forefront of public conversations, which is huge. We’ve seen a pretty significant leap forward in awareness, respect, and openness, with athletes like Osaka, Kevin Love, Liz Cambage, and Hayden Hurst at the forefront of the effort.

There is also a discussion to be had about the role and modern efficacy of the postgame press conference, and the relationship between sports and the media as a whole, but Osaka certainly deserves to put her own well-being ahead of both that and tennis.

