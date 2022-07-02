Nick Kyrgios Has Blunt Message For Stefanos Tsitsipas After Win

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia interacts with Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece after winning their Men's Singles Third Round match on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There's no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas, that's for sure.

Following Kyrgios' win on Saturday, Tsitsipas didn't pull any punches during his post-match press conference.

"It's constant bullying, that's what he does," Tsitsipas said, via Sporting News. "He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down ... The handshake part, well deserved, well done for the great match, for sure, I need to congratulate my opponent. It's a thing I have been doing my entire life. I have never finished the match and not given my hand to the opponent simply because of his performance."

Kyrgios, meanwhile, placed the blame on Tsitsipas. He told reporters today's match was a "circus' because of him.

"I just think he's making that match about me. He's got some serious issues," Kyrgios said of Tsitsipas. "I'm good in the locker room. I've got many friends, just to let you know. I'm actually one of the most liked. I'm set. He's not liked. Let's just put that there."

Kyrgios also addressed Tsitsipas' comment about him being a bully.

"To come in here and say I bullied him and stuff, that's just soft," he told reporters. "We're not cut from the same cloth."

These comments from Kyrgios won't go over well with some people, especially after he complimented Tsitsipas on the court.

If Kyrgios and Tsitsipas square off again later this year, it'll be must-watch TV.