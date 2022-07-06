Nick Kyrgios On To Wimbledon Semifinal: Fans React

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia speaks with the umpire during their Men's Singles Third Round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios' run at Wimbledon lives on. Moments ago, he defeated Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3, 7-6(5).

This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he has reached the semifinals in a Grand Slam tournament. It's not a surprise that it has happened at Wimbledon because grass is easily his best surface.

So far this year, Kyrgios is 12-2 when playing on grass. In just the past seven days, he has victories over Filip Krajinovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Brandon Nakashima.

Unsurprisingly, the reactions to Kyrgios' latest win are mixed. There are plenty of fans happy that he's through to the semifinals. On the flip side, there are also spectators who are tired of his antics.

Of course, it's nearly impossible to discuss Kyrgios' run at Wimbledon without addressing his current legal situation.

Kyrgios is due to face court next month in Australia. This is because he allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend in 2021.

Kyrgios' legal representation has issued the following statement on this matter:

"At the present time, the allegations are not considered as fact by the Court, and Mr Kyrgios is not considered charged with an offense until the First Appearance. Until the Court formally accepts the Prosecution will be proceeding with a charge, and that the charge before the Court is to be applied to the person summoned to appear, it may be misleading to the public to describe the Summons in any other manner than a formal direction to appear to face allegations, the precise nature of which is neither certain at this moment nor confirmed by either the Prosecution or Mr Kyrgios.

Kyrgios will face either Taylor Fritz or Rafael Nadal in the semifinals. That match will take place on Friday.