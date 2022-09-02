Nick Kyrgios Receives Punishment For Unsportsmanlike Conduct During U.S. Open Match

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Nick Kyrgios of Australia during his match against Benjamin Bonzi of France on Louis Armstrong Stadium in the Men's Singles second round one match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

The first week of the US Open is still underway, and yet, Nick Kyrgios has already been fined for his actions on the court.

During Wednesday's second-round match against Benjamin Bonzi of France, Kyrgios used a profanity at someone in his own box.

To make matters worse, Kyrgios spit on the court in frustration. This took place despite the fact that he was leading Bonzi by two sets.

At that time, Kyrgios received an unsportsmanlike warning for his behavior in the third set. On Thursday, he was fined $7,500 for his actions.

Kyrgios also complained to the chair umpire about smelling marijuana during his second-round match. It was an eventful day for the Australian.

Tennis fans will get to see Kyrgios back in action this Friday evening.

Kyrgios will take on J.J. Wolf in the third round of the US Open. This match will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium.