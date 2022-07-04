Nick Kyrgios' Story About Playing Nadal In 2019 Goes Viral

ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their first round match during day three of the International BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico on May 14, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a victory over Brandon Nakashima. After surviving a close call in five sets, he'll look to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his career.

Per Tennis World's Luigi Gatto, Kyrgios reflected on his growth off the court over the years. The 27-year-old recalled staying out all night before a big match against Rafael Nadal three years ago.

"In 2019 my agent had to come get me out of a pub at 4:00 AM before I played Nadal," Kyrgios said. "This year I have a different mindset. I've come a long way, that's for sure."

Three years ago to the day, Nadal knocked Kyrgios out of the second round at All England Club. Kyrgios has since openly discussed his mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse.

"It was very serious, to the point of self-harm and it's not okay," he told Wide World of Sports' Craig Gabriel two months ago. "I guess I pushed everyone that cared about me away and I wasn't communicating, and I just shut down real life and I was trying to handle and tackle my problems head-on. I was abusing alcohol a lot, drugs and that spiraled out of control."

Per CNN's Matias Grez, Kyrgios said he's in a much better headspace during his current Wimbledon run.

"I've come a long way, that's for sure. I think it's daily habits and the people around me ... Now, to sit here quarterfinals of Wimbledon, feeling good, feeling composed, feeling mature and having that around me, I'm extremely blessed and I feel like I'm comfortable in my own skin."

Eight years ago, Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals by upsetting Nadal in their first of nine career meetings.

Kyrgios could have an opportunity to replicate his early-career victory over Nadal later this week. The Australian-born player will face Cristian Garin on Wednesday. A win would set up a rematch with Nadal if the No. 2-ranked star defeats Taylor Fritz in his quarterfinals matchup.