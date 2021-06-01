Nike Releases Statement On Naomi Osaka Situation

Naomi Osaka received an outpouring of support after she announced that she would withdraw from this year’s French Open, citing her struggles with her mental health. The latest string of sympathies have come from her sponsors and, most notably, Nike.

The sports apparel company, who signed Osaka to a major deal in 2019 soon after her first Grand Slam win at the 2018 U.S. Open, released a statement after the tennis star’s withdrawal on Monday.

“Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience,” Nike said in a statement.

Osaka’s decision to withdraw came following a stern warning from the Grand Slam tournaments after her first round victory over the weekend. The 23-year-old, four-time Grand Slam winner had followed through on her vow to not attend her post-match media sessions, leading to a $15,000 fine and a threat of stiffer punishments to come.

Rather than take attention away from the French Open, Osaka opted to withdraw from the field prior to her second round match. She also revealed that she’s suffered “long bouts of depression” since her first Grand Slam win in 2018, which had led to social anxiety when meeting with the press.

Although brought about by unfortunate circumstances, Osaka’s statement showed a tremendous amount of courage and gave tennis fans a deeper understanding of her position.

Her sponsor, Nike: “we support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience” https://t.co/9LjbTkUZ2y — Sara Eisen (@SaraEisen) June 1, 2021

Nike joined a collection of Osaka’s other sponsors in issuing words of support for the 23-year-old. Nissin Foods, MasterCard, sweetgreen and TAG Heuer also stood behind the four-time Grand Slam champ after she revealed her struggles with depression.

A plethora of other athletes including Stephen Curry, Russell Wilson and Serena Williams sent their own messages to Osaka on Monday. Martina Navratilova, who herself won 18 Grand Slam titles, summed up the situation well by saying “this is about more than doing or not doing a press conference.”

Hopefully it won’t be long until we see Osaka back out on the court. Simply put, tennis is better when she’s playing, so ideally she’ll be able to take some time away and come back stronger than ever.

[Sara Eisen]