No. 1 Women's Tennis Player Has 1 Major Problem With US Open

With the US Open set to begin later this month, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek expressed her frustration with the balls that'll be used at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Swiatek questioned why men and women are using different balls at the US Open.

Swiatek believes the US Open should use the same balls for all players.

"I don't know why they are different than men's ones," Swiatek said, via ESPN. "I don't know, like, 15 years ago probably women had some elbow injuries because the balls were heavier and they changed them to women's balls, but right now we are so physically well prepared that I don't think it would happen. Plus we can't get those balls in Europe, or actually, when we buy them at store, they are totally different than the tournament balls, so when I'm practicing with US Open balls at home [in Poland], I'm practicing with men's ones ...

"I feel, it's really hard to control [the women's balls], but everybody has same conditions, so we are trying to deal with that. I don't get why they are different, honestly."

Paula Badosa, the No. 4 ranked player in the world, came out in support of Swiatek.

"Very much agree," Badosa said. "Very unfavorable conditions for the players and for the spectacle."

The US Open is the only Grand Slam tournament that doesn't use the same ball for all players.

The 2022 US Open will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.