Novak Djokovic Has Brutally Honest Answer On Plan For Olympics

Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge CupMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 02: Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Men's Singles Final against Dominic Thiem of Austria on day fourteen of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 02, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

For the third time in four years, Novak Djokovic has claimed victory at Wimbledon and is just a few wins away from achieving the incredibly rare calendar Grand Slam.

But with the Olympics only a few weeks away, Djokovic has yet to make a decision on representing Serbia. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Djokovic was blunt when asked about his Olympic plans. He stated point-blank that he’s “50-50” due to what he’s heard.

“It’s about 50-50 because of what I’ve heard in the last couple of days,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic is no doubt referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo that have sent the Olympic host city into a state of emergency. The city has already announced that fans will not be in attendance for the games, which open later this month.

Novak Djokovic qualified for the Olympics with 12,113 ATP Points, more than any other player. He had nearly 2,000 points more than No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008, winning a bronze medal for Serbia. He failed to medal at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic tournaments though.

At age 34, Djokovic will be hard-pressed to get more than one more crack at Olympic gold after this year’s games. Needless to say, the decision must be a lot harder for him than it may appear.

Will Novak Djokovic make the trip to Tokyo for the Olympics? Should he?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.