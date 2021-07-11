Novak Djokovic Has Brutally Honest Answer On Plan For Olympics

For the third time in four years, Novak Djokovic has claimed victory at Wimbledon and is just a few wins away from achieving the incredibly rare calendar Grand Slam.

But with the Olympics only a few weeks away, Djokovic has yet to make a decision on representing Serbia. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Djokovic was blunt when asked about his Olympic plans. He stated point-blank that he’s “50-50” due to what he’s heard.

“It’s about 50-50 because of what I’ve heard in the last couple of days,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic is no doubt referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo that have sent the Olympic host city into a state of emergency. The city has already announced that fans will not be in attendance for the games, which open later this month.

Novak Djokovic qualified for the Olympics with 12,113 ATP Points, more than any other player. He had nearly 2,000 points more than No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2008, winning a bronze medal for Serbia. He failed to medal at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic tournaments though.

At age 34, Djokovic will be hard-pressed to get more than one more crack at Olympic gold after this year’s games. Needless to say, the decision must be a lot harder for him than it may appear.

Will Novak Djokovic make the trip to Tokyo for the Olympics? Should he?