Video: Novak Djokovic Interaction With Fan Goes Viral

Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title on Sunday morning with a thrilling comeback from two sets down to beat 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. With the win at the 2021 French Open, the 34-year-old is just one major championship away from tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam victories in men’s tennis history.

After the thrilling five-set match, an exhausted but elated Djokovic still made sure to thank his fans for coming out to support him. He honored one onlooker in a unique way after his French Open victory.

On NBC’s broadcast, Djokovic could be seen handing away the racket he used to win his 19th Grand Slam to a young boy in the crowd. The fan was absolutely elated when the tennis star handed the racket to him and started to dance around with it while showing it off to the others standing near him.

For all of Djokovic’s past antics with crowds during his matches and his well-documented spats with officiating crews, he deserves a fair amount of skepticism. But, for this moment, he deserves a whole lot of credit.

Based on his dominance over the past few years, it’s unsurprising that young generations of fans would look up to Djokovic. With his win on Sunday, he became just the third men’s player in history to complete the career Grand Slam twice. As Nadal and Federer continue to age and move past their prime, Djokovic seems poised to be the clear No. 1 player in the world for the foreseeable future.

The 34-year-old has now won both Grand Slam titles of the 2021 season. He’ll have a chance to tie Nadal and Federer in just a few weeks time when Wimbledon gets underway on June 28.