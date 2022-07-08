Novak Djokovic Made History Today - Here's How

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates match point against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the Mens' Singles Semi Final match on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic continues to strengthen his argument as the greatest tennis player of all time. On Friday, he defeated Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to punch his ticket to the Wimbledon final.

With this win over Norrie in the semifinals, Djokovic became the first men's tennis player to reach 32 Grand Slam finals appearance.

Coming into this Friday's match, Djokovic was tied with Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal was right behind them with 30 appearances.

Now, Djokovic sits at the top of the leaderboard by himself.

Djokovic looked a bit off early in this match, dropping the first set to Norrie. It didn't take very long for him to make the right adjustments.

From the second set on, Djokovic put on a show for those watching the action at Centre Court.

Next up for Djokovic is a showdown with Nick Kyrgios. They'll square off in the Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Djokovic is hoping to win his seventh Wimbledon title this weekend.