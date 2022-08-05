Novak Djokovic Makes Official Decision On Canadian Open

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 18: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates to the crowd after his straight set victory against Taylor Fritz of the United states in their third round match during day five of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 18, 2019 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

When the Canadian Open begins later this month, Novak Djokovic won't be part of the field.

On Thursday, Djokovic officially withdrew from the Canadian Open. This decision is most likely due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Canada still requires a 14-day quarantine for anyone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic has made it clear that his stance on the vaccine hasn't changed.

The timing of this news is interesting because the US Open is just around the corner. Unless something changes soon, Djokovic will most likely have to miss the final Grand Slam tournament of the 2022 season.

Djokovic, however, is preparing as if he'll be allowed to compete in Flushing.

"I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed," Djokovic tweeted.

Djokovic has already missed the Australian Open this year. He played at the French Open, but fell short to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

This year won't exactly go down as a wasted one for Djokovic though. He defeated Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic has won the US Open three times in his career. We'll find out later this month if he'll be allowed to make a run at his fourth title there.