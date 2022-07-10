Novak Djokovic Makes Stance On US Open Clear

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the Men's Singles final against Roger Federer of Switzerland during Day thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic earned his 21st Grand Slam title when defeating Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's Wimbledon final. He likely won't compete for a chance at No. 22 this year.

The United States currently prohibits non-citizen, non-residential travelers from entering the country if they're not vaccinated from COVID-19.

Following his Wimbledon win, per the i's James Gray, Djokovic reiterated that he's unvaccinated and doesn't plan to get his shots to compete in New York this summer.

Unless he receives an exemption, which the 35-year-old said is unlikely, he won't participate in the U.S. Open barring changes to the current requirements.

This wouldn't be the first time Djokovic's unvaccinated status blocks him from a major this year. Although initially granted entry into Australia, his visa was revoked, blocking him from partaking in the Australian Open.

Djokovic won his last of three U.S. Open titles in 2018, representing his longest drought among the Grand Slam events. He lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final round last year.

Two weeks ago, per The Washington Post's Chuck Culpepper, Djokovic said the situation is out of his control.

"I would love to go to the States," Djokovic said. "But as of today, that’s not possible. There is not much I can do anymore. I mean, it’s really up to the U.S. government to make a decision whether or not they allow unvaccinated people to go into the country."

Of course, there's one thing he could do. He just chooses not no.