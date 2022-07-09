Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios Make Friendly Bet Ahead Of Wimbledon Final

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will square off in the men's championship match at Wimbledon.

In a surprising turn of events, Djokovic and Kyrgios have decided to place a bet on this match.

This all started when Kyrgios tagged Djokovic on Instagram and wrote, "We friends now?" This led to the following response from the 20-time Grand Slam champion: "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. P.S. Winner of tomorrow pays."

Kyrgios then replied, "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."

Here's the full exchange between Djokovic and Kyrgios:

There's more than just a dinner at stake for Djokovic this Sunday. A win at Wimbledon would allow him to inch closer to Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in men's singles history.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, is searching for his first Grand Slam title. Defeating Djokovic in order to accomplish that feat would be quite a story.

It's worth noting that Djokovic and Kyrgios have met twice in the past. The latter won both meetings.

Like Djokovic said after his win over Cameron Norrie in the semifinals, fans should expect a lot of fireworks this Sunday.