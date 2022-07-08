Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios To Meet In Wimbledon Final: Sports World Reacts

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The 2022 Wimbledon final for the men's bracket is officially set. On Sunday, Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will square off at Centre Court.

Djokovic punched his ticket to the final with his win over Cameron Norrie this afternoon. He looked dominant after dropping the first set.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, was supposed to face Rafael Nadal this Friday. Unfortunately, that match never happened because Nadal had to withdraw due to a tear in his abdomen.

This might not be a dream meeting for some fans, but make no mistake, there'll be plenty of fans tuned in for this one.

Djokovic was asked about his upcoming meeting with Kyrgios. He said fans could expect fireworks this Sunday.

“Well, one thing is for sure, there’s going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us,” Djokovic said before chuckling.“It’s going to be his first Grand Slam final, obviously he’s very excited and he doesn’t have much to lose and he’s always playing like that. He’s playing so freely, he has one of the biggest serves in the game. Just big game overall, a lot of power in his shots. We haven’ t played for some time, I never won a set off him so hopefully it can be different this time."

This matchup between Djokovic and Kyrgios is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.