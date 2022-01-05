Novak Djokovic’s Father Has Warning For Australian Officials

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic is currently stuck in a room at Melbourne Airport over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status.

According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. Australia has been extremely strict with its vaccination protocols.

Reportedly, Djokovic’s father, who is back home and not in Australia, is livid with what is going on. In a statement released to the Serbian media, he said his son has been “held captive” and vowed to demonstrate in the street in protest if he is not allowed into the country.

“I have no idea what’s going on. They’re holding my son captive for five hours. If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street. This is a fight for everyone,” Djokovic’s father said.

"If they don't let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street" Novak Djokovic's father has accused Australian officials of "holding my son captive" after the tennis star landed at Melbourne airport overnight. pic.twitter.com/fxR1CvXLLZ — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 5, 2022

Eventually, Australian authorities will have to let Djokovic out of that room, but it’s not looking great for his ability to play in the prestigious tournament.

Djokovic has won the last three Australian Opens and has captured the championship at the event nine times in his career.