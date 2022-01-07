Novak Djokovic’s Wife, Jelena, Reacts To Her Husband’s Situation

With Novak Djokovic barred from entering Australia for the Australian Open, everyone wants to know how the tennis superstar is feeling. His wife, Jelena Djokovic, was more than happy to open up.

Taking to Twitter, Jelena offered thanks to her husband’s fans for sending their love and support. She said that she’s currently taking time to “calm down and find gratitude” for his current situation.

“Thank you dear people, all around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband. I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening,” she wrote.

Jelena Djokovic avoided making any mention of the reasons for her husband’s expulsion from Australia. But in a follow-up tweet she wrote, “The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being.”

The only law that we should all respect across every single border is Love and respect for another human being. Love and forgiveness is never a mistake but a powerful force.🙏♥️🎄 — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 7, 2022

Novak Djokovic was reportedly forced to leave Australia due to “issues” with his visa. Despite his native Serbia pledging to fight to get him into the country for the Australian Open, it appears he won’t be defending his title.

As a result, Djokovic’s pursuit of a Grand Slam in a single year are over before it even begins.

But Djokovic has also been personally against vaccination at a time where cases are spiking again. That could come back to bite him at Wimbledon, the French Open and/or the U.S. Open in the months to come.

This may have been a big setback in Djokovic’s 2022 campaign. But it may not be the last.