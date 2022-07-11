Novak Djokovic's Wife Responds To Writer Over Critical Tweet

BELGRADE, SERBIA - JUNE 12: Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia relaxes with his wife Jelena Djokovic (R) after the exhibition doubles match of the Adria Tour charity exhibition hosted by Novak Djokovic, on June 12, 2020 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic isn't particularly popular in U.S. media these days due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. But one writer's recent comment about him has his wife fuming.

Over the weekend, Ben Rothenberg of Racquet Magazine implied that Djokovic is "an anti-vax poster boy" for not getting vaccinated and skipping the U.S. Open. Jelena Djokovic took exception to that.

Taking to her own Twitter account, Jelena admonished Rothenberg for referring to him as an "antivax. She asserted that her husband "simply responded what his body choice is."

“Excuse me,” Jelena tweeted tweeted. “Just making sure that it is noted that YOU tagged him as antivax poster boy for whatever reason you have. He simply responded what HIS body choice is.”

Whatever Novak Djokovic's reasons are for not getting the vaccine, he is against taking it. That does kind of make him an anti-vaxxer whether he wants the baggage that comes with that label or not.

In the eyes of many, just because Djokovic doesn't preach the "dangers" of vaccines (real or imagined) that some others do doesn't mean he gets to avoid the stigma.

As for the real world consequences, Djokovic will not be eligible to compete in any U.S.-based ATP Tour event until the law changes or his vaccination status does.

In the meantime, he's likely to lose a whole bunch of opportunities to catch up to Rafael Nadal in the all-time Grand Slams race.