Photos: Anna Kournikova’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pictures

Few 21st century athletes have become as big of a part of the pop culture world as Anna Kournikova was in the early 2000s.

The Russia native was a professional tennis player who become a sensation both on and off the court in the early 2000s.

Kournikova was a big-time celebrity both on and off the court. She was perhaps even more famous for what she did off the court, including posing for the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The now-40-year-old tennis star posed for the issue back in 2004.

Kournikova was one of the most-popular tennis players in the world during her peak. She made the semifinals at Wimbledon in 1997 and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in 2001. Kournikova made it to the fourth round of the U.S. Open in 1996 and ’98.

She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2000.

Kournikova officially retired from the game earlier this century. She continues to have a big presence on social media, with more than 2 million followers.

