Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during the womens singles final on Day 13 of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in.

Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final.

Following this monumental win, Sabalenka gave all the credit to her coach, Anton Dubrov, and fitness trainer, Jason Stacy.

"We've been through a lot of, I would say, downs last year," Sabalenka said, via ESPN. "We worked so hard, and you guys deserve this trophy. It's more about you than it's about me."

Sabalenka then went on Instagram to post a heartfelt message about her first-ever Grand Slam title. She shared a photo of herself at Melbourne Park with the caption, "Dad would you be proud of me?"

Saturday's victory at Melbourne Park has been a long time coming for Sabalenka.

Since 2021, Sabalenka has made four appearances in the semifinal of a Grand Slam tournament. The 2023 Australia Open marked the first time she advanced past that stage.

As you'd expect, tennis fans around the world are thrilled for Sabalenka. She put in so much work to get to this point.

Sabalenka has until May to get ready for the French Open.

We'll see if Sabalenka can capture her second Grand Slam title later this year.