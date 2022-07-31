Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Tennis Legend Andre Agassi

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER, 1988: Andre Agassi readies during the 1988 LA Tennis Open in September, 1988 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Riger/Getty Images) Robert Riger/Getty Images

Former tennis great Andre Agassi was a star both on and off the court during his playing days.

Agassi, one of the most-entertaining players to watch during his peak, was also a pretty big celebrity off of the tennis court.

From 1997-99, Agassi was married to legendary actress Brooke Shields.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 12: Brooke Shields attends the 2019 Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute To Laura Dern at Museum of Modern Art on November 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic,) Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Agassi had a pretty notable dating history, as he was linked to Barbra Streisand prior to his marriage to Shields.

The former tennis star and the actress were married for roughly three years, before getting divorced.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Brooke Shields attends Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Agassi went on to marry fellow tennis star Steffi Graf in 2001. The couple has been together since.