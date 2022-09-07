Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Ayan Broomfield, partner of Frances Tiafoe of the United States, claps during his Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev on Day Ten of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Round of 16 earlier this week.

Broomfield is a talented tennis player in her own right. The UCLA alum won the doubles event at the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship.

One of the coolest achievements of Broomfield's life occurred on the big screen.

Broomfield was the stunt double for select scenes of Venus Williams during the film King Richard.

Broomfield celebrated her 25th birthday a few weeks ago. Tiafoe posted a funny message on Instagram about the special occasion.

"Happy 25th bday to my baby," Tiafoe wrote. "Quarter way done with this whole life thing. Damn you getting old out here. Enjoy it today wish I was with you I love you see you soon."

Tennis fans should expect to see Broomfield in Tiafoe's box for his semifinal matchup on Friday.

Tiafoe will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner in the semifinal of the US Open.