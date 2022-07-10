Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Wimbledon Finalist Nick Kyrgios

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Kyrgios of Australia walks with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after winning his Men's Doubles Final match with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia against Matthew Ebden of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The men's singles Wimbledon final is about to get underway between Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic.

The matchup is a tale of contrasts. While Djokovic is looking for his 21st Grand Slam title and his seventh win at Wimbledon, Kyrgios is playing in the first Major singles final of his career.

If the 27-year-old can pull off the victory today, he'll have one his biggest fans to celebrate with him: girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Hatzi is a blogger and influencer out of Sydney, Australia. She and Kyrgios have been dating for several months, and she's accompanied him on the road for multiple tournaments.

After Kyrgios advanced to today's final by way of Rafael Nadal's injury withdrawal, Hatzi posted a heartfelt message to him on her Instagram story.

"Finals of Wimbledon. This is insane," she wrote. "I love you and we all can't wait to see you out there with all our support @kingkyrgios. When you have the right people around you anything is possible."

Hatzi, who has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, has stood by Kyrgios even as he faces charges that he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

There's been rumors that the two are getting engaged, or even are already.

Hatzi will be watching intently from the crowd at Wimbledon today. The match between Kyrgios and Djokovic will begin at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.