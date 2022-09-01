Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller.

Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious loser," Bickel wrote. "When she wins she's awesome. She just always rubbed me the wrong way. She's the greatest of all time though. No doubt. I just never cared for her."

This tweet from Bickel sparked a lot of backlash.

"Being a sore sport and ungracious loser is only ok if its Tom Brady to guys like this," one person said.

"Girl, just say that you don’t like her and leave it at that," a second person wrote. "Haters will hate at the end of the day. Serena is the GOAT, and always will be, while you’re on the internet looking like a fan talking about her."

"Serena rubs you the wrong way because she’s a Black woman who dominates a sport that actively works to keep Black folks out," another person tweeted. "She is loved and admired by millions. Her competitiveness, ambition, GOAT status are chef’s kiss."

With the win on Wednesday night, Williams has punched her ticket to the third round of the US Open.

Williams will face Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday night. Just about every fan at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be cheering her on.