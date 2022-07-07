Rafael Nadal Explains Decision To Withdraw From Wimbledon Semifinal

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain thanks the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their Men's Singles Quarter-Finals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2018 in London, England. Nadal won the match 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 in 4hr 47min. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal made the painful decision to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of Friday's scheduled semifinal matchup against Nick Kyrgios.

According to Stuart Frazier of The Times, Nadal will bow out of the tournament due to an abdominal tear. Kyrgios will advance to the men's final, where he'll face the winner of Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

Per USA Today's Dan Wolken, Nadal said he reached the choice after a long day of deliberation.

"I was thinking during the whole day about the decision to make but I think ... it don't make sense to go, even if I tried a lot of times in my career to keep going," Nadal. "It’s obvious if I keep going the injury is going to be worse and worse."

Along with potentially aggravating the injury, Nadal didn't want to push through an ailment that would have prevented him from putting his best foot forward at All England Club.

"I can't do the normal movement to serve... For respect to myself in some way, I don't want to go out there [and] not be competitive enough to play at this level that I need to play to achieve my goal and with a big chance to make things much worse."

It's certainly unfortunate timing for Nadal, who rallied to win a classic quarterfinal matchup again Taylor Fritz in five sets. He won't have the chance to follow up that triumph with his third Wimbledon title.

The 36-year-old was also on a major roll this year, already emerging victorious at the Australian Open and French Open. An opportunity at a rare Grand Slam sweep is now off the table.