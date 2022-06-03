Rafael Nadal Has Classy Message For Alexander Zverev After Heartbreaking Injury

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 31: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's Singles Quarter Final match on Day 10 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

This Friday's semifinal match at Roland Garros between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev was cut short due to an injury.

During the second set, Zverev tried to return a forehand from Nadal but rolled his ankle in the process. It was very evident that he couldn't put weight on his right foot.

After it was announced that the match was done, Nadal spoke to media about his showdown with Zverev.

The "King of Clay" showed that he's a class act with his postgame comments.

"It was very tough and very sad for him, honestly. He was playing an unbelievable tournament," Nadal said. "... I know how much he's fighting to win a Grand Slam, but for the moment, he was very unlucky. The only thing I'm sure is he'll win much more than one. So I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery."

Hopefully, Zverev can return in time to compete at Wimbledon. It's way too early to determine his status though.

Nadal, meanwhile, will face either Casper Rudd or Marin Cilic in the French Open final.