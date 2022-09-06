Rafael Nadal Has Cryptic Message After U.S. Open Loss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Rafael Nadal of Spain waves to the crowd as he leaves Arthur Ashe stadium after losing to Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the fourth round of the men's singles at the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images) Frey/TPN/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's pursuit of another US Open title was denied on Monday afternoon, losing to Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

Following the loss to Tiafoe, Nadal made some eye-opening comments about his future.

Nadal, 36, revealed that he's not sure when he'll compete in another tournament.

"I need to go back," Nadal said. "I need to fix things, life, and then I don't know when I am going to come back. I am going to try to be ready mentally. When I feel that I will be ready to compete again, I will be there."

Despite battling several injuries this season, Nadal refused to use his health as an excuse for Monday's loss.

"We can’t find excuses. We need to be enough [of a] critic with myself. That’s the only way to improve. That’s the only way I understand that you are able to find solutions."

Nadal's loss to Tiafoe doesn't change the fact that 2022 has been a great year for him. He'll finish this season as a 22-time Grand Slam champion, claiming titles at the Australian Open and French Open.

If Nadal can return to his elite form next season, he could very well add a few more Grand Slam titles to his résumé.