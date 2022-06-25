Rafael Nadal Has Promising Update On Foot Injury Ahead Of Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain thanks the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their Men's Singles Quarter-Finals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2018 in London, England. Nadal won the match 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 in 4hr 47min. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Despite his success on the court, Rafael Nadal has been nursing a chronic foot injury for over a year. With Wimbledon right around the corner, he surprisingly revealed that he's mostly "pain-free" at the moment.

Nadal told reporters that he's no longer having "terrible days" where it hurts just to walk. That's because he underwent a radiofrequency nerve ablation after the French Open.

"Well, is obvious that if I am here, it's because things are going better. If not, I would not be here," Nadal said, via ESPN. "So quite happy about the things, how evolved. I can't be super happy because I don't know what can happen.

"First of all, I can walk normal most of the days, almost every single day. That's for me the main issue. When I wake up, I don't have this pain that I was having for the last year and a half, so quite happy about that. And second thing, practicing. I have been in overall better, honestly, no? Since the last two weeks, I didn't have not one day of these terrible days that I can't move at all. Of course, days better; days a little bit worse."

Nadal is having an outstanding start to this season, winning the Australian Open and French Open.

As you'd expect, Nadal has his sights set on capturing his third-ever Wimbledon title.

On Tuesday, Nadal will face Francisco Cerundolo in the first round of this year's Wimbledon.