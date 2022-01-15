Look: Rafael Nadal Has Very Honest Comment About Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is in serious jeopardy of missing this year’s Australian Open. Earlier this week, his visa was rejected for a second time this month.

Djokovic’s situation has stolen all the headlines this week in large part because he’s the No. 1 tennis player in the world. However, it sounds like people are starting to get fed up with this story.

On Saturday, Rafael Nadal admit that he’s tired of hearing about Djokovic and this saga regarding his vaccination status.

When asked about Djokovic’s situation, Nadal replied: “Honestly, I’m a little bit tired of the situation.”

Nadal then said the Australian Open will be a great tournament regardless if Djokovic plays or not.

“The Australian Open is much more important than any player,” Nadal added, via ESPN. “If he’s playing, finally, OK. If he’s not playing, the Australian Open will be a great Australian Open, with or without him. That’s my point of view.”

#UPDATE Rafael Nadal takes a swipe at rival Novak Djokovic as the world number one fights deportation from Australia, saying: "The Australian Open is much more important than any player" #AusOpen https://t.co/OSSgCKCjNA pic.twitter.com/lcEuUWm4hZ — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 15, 2022

Nadal has enough to worry about when it comes to his own situation. He hasn’t played in a Grand Slam match in over seven months because of a foot injury.

Instead of worrying about Djokovic’s situation, Nadal wants to make sure he’s in the best position possible to win the Australian Open.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 17.