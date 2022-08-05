Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Event Due To Health

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates the victory in the Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match against Taylor Fritz of The United States during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

During the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal suffered an abdominal tear. Unfortunately, that injury is still lingering for the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

On Friday morning, Nadal announced that he has withdrawn from the National Bank Open in Montreal.

Nadal admit that he's still dealing with discomfort because of his abdominal injury.

"Four days ago I also started training the service and yesterday, after training, I had a little discomfort that was still there today," Nadal said. "We have decided not to travel to Montreal and continue with the training sessions without forcing ourselves. I sincerely thank the tournament director, Eugene and his entire team for the understanding and support they have always shown me and today was no exception.

"I hope to play again in Montréal, a tournament that I love and that I have won five times in front of an audience that has always welcomed me with great affection. I have no choice but to be prudent at this point and think about health."

Nadal, who has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, didn't comment on his status for the US Open.

Tennis fans would love to see Nadal compete in New York later this month, that's for sure.